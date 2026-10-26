David Pepper, Amy Acton's Running Mate, on Ramaswamy's Disgusting Ad | The Weekly Assignment

David Pepper is back on Lincoln Square! The Democratic Lt. Governor nominee comes to us direct from the campaign trail in Ohio with his running mate, Dr. Amy Acton. David spoke with Susan and Sam about what’s really at stake in this election, and how their opponent, billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, is running to benefit Vivek Ramaswamy, not the people of Ohio.

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David responds to the Ramaswamy campaign’s vile attack ad on Dr. Acton and breaks down the Republican Party’s broken promises in his state. And he talks about the massive rally former President Barack Obama held in Ohio for Democrats over the weekend.

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