Victor Shi: ‘The One Reason This Is Going to Be Bigger than People Think’ | That Trippi Show

Our friend Victor Shi joins the show — breaking down early turnout numbers, new polling for Democrats, and what he’s seeing with younger voters.
And what does Joe think is missing from all these polls that might make this even bigger for Democrats? What question is Joe looking at in basically every poll to buy or sell what they’re putting out?
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