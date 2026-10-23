Overhauling SCOTUS & Ending Citizens United | It's the Democracy, Stupid

Trump and his allies have been operating outside of the law for years, emboldened by SCOTUS and our government institutions. Lisa Graves of True North Research, who’s also the author of Grave Injustice on Substack, joins Edwin Eisendrath to talk about fighting institutional rot and how we can build new, more effective systems of accountability if Democrats win a majority in Congress.

Lisa also calls for crucial judicial reform, including radically reforming the Supreme Court and completely eradicating the Citizens United decision.

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