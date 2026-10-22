Dear Lincoln Loyal,

We are 12 days away from the most critical midterm election of our lives. Right now, pro-democracy, independent media is being systematically drowned out and suppressed at the exact moment Americans need facts most.

While Lincoln Square fights tirelessly for the truth, we are up against millions in dark money and MAGA-enabling tech oligarchs controlling access to information.

Look at what is happening right now:

Meta Silenced NoKings: Meta temporarily suspended the official NoKings Instagram account during nationwide protests, blocking millions from seeing why Americans took to the streets, and enabling the regime to ignore the millions of people who are standing up against Trump’s authoritarian policies and unprecedented self-dealing and corruption.

Lincoln Square Censored: Our team was blocked from uploading real-time protest footage and shadowbanned across TikTok, Instagram, and X. Our previous protest coverage hit 16 million impressions —our October 17th content received under 100,000 .

Corporate News Consolidation: The Skydance merger under David Ellison—with Bari Weiss leading CBS News—consolidates influence across CBS, CNN, Paramount+, HBO Max, and Warner Bros. Discovery. Legacy networks are becoming propaganda arms, laundering half-truths and burying administration corruption.

Elon Musk Throttled Starshield: Musk restricted Starshield speeds used by Ukrainian forces, disabling interceptor drones in a direct attempt to weaken our allies and aid Putin’s imperialist goals.

Fox News Ignores Corruption: Fox News has refused to report on White House corruption, choosing partisan power over public truth.

When oligarchs can control what information we can access, we lose our sovereignty, our elections, and our fundamental freedoms.

Mainstream media bends to corporate power, but Lincoln Square will never bend the knee. We answer 100% to you—our readers and community. Independent media has never been more vital, but we cannot survive or fight back without your support.

Upgrade now to get all-access to Lincoln Square and save 50% off our regular subscription rate—that’s just $5/mo. or $50/year. The first 100 subscribers who upgrade will receive a special gift.

Midterms Special-50% off

Fearless Leadership: Powered by Veteran Journalist & Independent Media Pioneer

We are proud to be led by Executive Editor and CEO Susan J. Demas, a 25-year, award-winning, veteran journalist and executive recognized by The Washington Post as one of the top state reporters in the nation. Having founded independent media start-ups, Inside Michigan Politics and Michigan Advance, Susan pioneered successful, state-level independent political media long before Substack was on the scene.

Susan’s investigative reporting and commentary have appeared in over 100 national and international publications, including The New York Times, NBC News, Newsweek, C-SPAN, MSNOW, Forbes, and NPR. Throughout her career, Demas has established herself as a leading voice in political journalism, specializing in government accountability, campaign finance, public policy, and institutional transparency. Under her leadership, Lincoln Square reached profitability in its very first year and has expanded our reach to over 100 million Americans with over 1 billion media impressions across all digital channels.

Susan is a fighter, a truth-teller, and will guarantee that Lincoln Square remains a 100% independent and reader-supported that you can trust.

And thanks to all of you, Susan’s leadership and our small, mission-driven staff, Lincoln Square is currently ranked among the top 20 political Substacks and remains one of the fastest-growing independent media communities anywhere on the digital landscape.

Watch Susan’s message to the Lincoln Square community and learn about her vision for Lincoln Square and independent media here:

What You Get When You Join Lincoln Square

Investing in Lincoln Square is an investment in truth, transparency, and building the next generation of democracy defenders. We aim to make you smarter, better informed, and ready to mobilize in this critical moment.

Unlock All-Access: 50% off

When you upgrade, you’re supporting independent media and unlocking all-access to our archives, articles, and raw, uncensored political coverage, deep dives with top pollsters, and tools to mobilize your network. Plus,

Access to Virtual Events: Including our upcoming midterm election-night special featuring your favorite political voices, pollsters and strategists all evening long, with minute-by-the minute coverage of Democrats flipping senate and congressional seats blue across the country. Plus:

The Frank Figliuzzi Show: Intelligence-led, truth-driven national security analysis from former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi.

Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones: Unfiltered perspectives and military analysis on what exactly is going on in Iran, Israel and hotspots around the world, from a retired Naval Commander who spent his entire career leading strategy in these regions.

Six Questions with Steven Beschloss: Deep-dive interviews exploring the intersection of politics, human nature, and the future of democracy.

Election Maxxing with Max Burns: Daily, fast-paced midterm campaign updates from Democratic strategist and SiriusXM

B ehind the Numbers with Joe Sudbay: Fresh polling data, predictions, and candid conversations with top political scientists and pollsters.

It’s the Democracy, Stupid with Edwin Eisendrath: Stories and interviews straight from the champions fighting on the frontlines to protect democracy.

Unholy Ground with Andra Watkins: Vital, deep-dive reporting into the White Christian Nationalist movement’s growing influence on government.

First Draft with Susan J. Demas: Piercing commentary and inside-track conversations with the journalists behind today’s biggest headlines. …and written analysis and commentary from your favorite political voices.

Feedback from our subscribers on why they support Lincoln Square

Stand With Us: 50% Off Subscription Special Through Midterms

With 14 days left until the midterms, we need to expand our reach, run targeted ad campaigns featuring verified facts into crucial swing districts, and give you the tools to mobilize your own networks.

Starting today, we are offering 50% OFF paid subscriptions through November 3rd—just $5/month or $50/year. Cancel at any time.

As a paid subscriber, you will receive:

Complete access to all subscriber-only newsletters, podcasts, and deep dives.

$20 off any order in the official Lincoln Square Store.

Direct access to Lincoln Square Action! —our dedicated advocacy platform to help you mobilize your personal networks.

Our digital Fascism Fighter’s Toolkit and shareable social graphics to bypass algorithmic censorship.

You’ll be making a direct investment in democracy. A portion of our paid upgrade revenue and 100% of our donations fuel paid digital ads delivering verified facts to inform and mobilize swing-state voters to take action and become more invested in the future of our country. Share

The Choice Ahead

The billionaire class and tech algorithms are actively trying to control the hearts and minds of the American electorate, eroding the credibility of once-trusted media institutions and replacing real journalism with noise.

You will determine whether independent media like Lincoln Square succeeds or whether Big Tech oligarchs win control over the future of our democracy.

We will keep speaking truth to power. We will never back down. We will never bend the knee. Please stand with us today.

Upgrade Your Subscription for $5/Month — Stand Up For Free Press

Stand with Lincoln Square- Save 50%

In solidarity and truth,

The Lincoln Square Team