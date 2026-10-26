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Rep. Melanie Stansbury’s Fight for Epstein Survivors | The Frank Figliuzzi Show

Let's make sure the Epstein files become the Epstein trials.
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Frank Figliuzzi and Rep. Melanie Stansbury

About a year ago, Donald Trump reluctantly signed the Epstein File Transparency Act, a bipartisan measure that ordered the files to be made public. But since then, Trump’s DOJ has been dragging its feet on releasing all the files in violation of the law. And many documents the administration has released revealed personal information about survivors.

Democrats are poised to retake the U.S. House, which would give them the power to seek accountability from the Trump administration and continue to fight for those victims. Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.), who has been a vocal advocate for survivors, spoke with Frank Figliuzzi about that and much more.

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EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Heather Cox Richardson, Red Wine & Blue Founder Katie Paris, & Michigan Sen. Mallory McMorrow

Susan J. Demas, Heather Cox Richardson, and 2 others
·
Oct 25
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Heather Cox Richardson, Red Wine & Blue Founder Katie Paris, & Michigan Sen. Mallory McMorrow

On the same night former President Barack Obama was headlining a Detroit rally for the Michigan Democratic ticket featuring U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed and gubernatorial nominee Jocelyn Benson, the line was out the door for another election event at Walled Lake Northern High School about an hour away.

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