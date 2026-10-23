What Winning Looks Like | Behind the Numbers with Joe Sudbay & Jenifer Fernandez Ancona

Have you voted? Election Day is just days away. But Jenifer Fernandez Ancona, Vice President & Co-Founder of Way To Win, argues that you should vote early if you can! She joins Joe Sudbay to talk about how the early voting landscape has changed since 2022 and 2024, and the importance of making sure this election is too big to rig.

Jenifer and Joe also take a closer look at races in key states, like Democrat Scott Colom vs. GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi, Democrat Gina Hinojosa vs. Texas Gov. Greg Abbot, and Democrat James Talarico vs. Texas AG Ken Paxton in the state’s U.S. Senate race.

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