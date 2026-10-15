Ukraine just handed us an October surprise right in time for the midterms.

Friend,

Right now, as you read this, Russian propaganda networks and their Yandex internet targeting American voters have completely collapsed.

Over the weekend, Ukrainian forces struck Yandex’s data centers—the hub of Russia’s digital infrastructure and the primary engine driving automated propaganda bots across American feeds. Kyiv called it retaliation for strikes on their infrastructure, but it resulted in an ultimate October Surprise: bot activity targeting our elections didn’t just drop—it plummeted to 0.04%.

While some media sources want to push back on this claim, the data is clear:

For the first time in a decade, the Russian influence machine that weaponized fake accounts, flooded feeds with division, and drove America to the right in 2016 has been crippled for the current moment.

Monitoring social data daily gives us a real-time view of the battlefield: a massive gap just opened. Almost overnight, the automated propaganda and toxic smear ads targeting voters—including the Islamophobic attacks in our Michigan Senate race—collapsed. With bot networks offline, fake news is losing its reach. Lincoln Square Media is positioned to seize this moment, but only if we scale our ads before the opportunity passes.

Russia is racing to repair its servers and bring those bots back online. We have no idea how long this window will stay open. We must strike NOW.

The Opportunity: Taking Over the Feeds

While slow-moving Democratic Party and affiliated PACs struggle to adapt to the fast-changing social media landscape, our lean digital team moves in real time. We’ve spent the past two years refining our strategy to maximize every dollar—enabling us to buy high-volume digital ad space at scale, lower our cost per voter, and bypass the inflated prices of a crowded political ad market.

We already have high-performing, short-form video, fact graphics, and targeted voter-turnout content loaded in our Ads Manager. With the bot traffic greatly reduced, every dollar we spend gets higher visibility, higher engagement, and unmatched reach directly in front of the voters who decide this election.

Sampling of high-impact, effective shareable graphics that’ we’ll deploy immediately

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Mainstream media isn’t reaching disaffected Republicans, Trump voters feeling the pinch of economic failure, or key swing voters—they get their news on social media. Right now, we can fill those feeds with unassailable facts about corrupt policies, sky-high gas prices, erratic tariffs, and the rising cost of living, while Trump focuses on bizarre distraction projects.

Republicans are already slumping. Races once considered safe red—Texas, Alaska, Kansas, North Carolina—are now tight toss-ups. Trump-voting Latino voters are flipping, and disaffected conservatives feel betrayed.

If we flood the feeds now, we can mobilize voters to show up at this weekend’s “NO KINGS” protests and drive massive turnout for the November 3rd midterm elections, handing Republicans a massive, humiliating defeat.

When you give to us, your money doesn’t get funneled to expensive consultants or lazy digital agencies that set ads on auto-pilot. You’re making a direct, immediate investment in defending our democracy and holding Republicans accountable so we never have to face this nightmare again.

Deliver a Humiliating Defeat to MAGA

Where Your Donation Goes Right Now: State-by-State Impact

We are geotargeting our highest-impact digital ads directly into key states and competitive races to tilt the balance of power from the top of the ticket all the way down:

Florida: The Dem establishment gave up on Florida, but we haven’t. Senate hopeful Angie Nixon is surging after beating her establishment opponent 10-1 despite being outspent. We are deploying geotargeted ads (including Spanish-language campaigns) exposing local Republican failures: the property insurance crisis, soaring housing costs, reproductive bans, threats to tourism, and the $10 million scandal diverted away from sick kids by DeSantis and Ashley Moody.

Texas: Pushing our “Texas Dream Team” —driving turnout for James Talarico for Senate, Gina Hinojosa for Governor (who is leading Greg Abbott in early polling), popular Tejano star Bobby Pulido in TX-15, and Johnny Garcia in TX-35 to defeat the GOP’s mid-decade redistricting scheme and turn Texas blue . We’re hammering home local affordability issues, heat-grid failures, reproductive rights and corporate price-gouging.

Michigan: Driving targeted ads to rural communities and Detroit residents to propel Abdul El-Sayed for Senate ahead of Trump-puppet Mike Rogers by focusing on clean water, healthcare access, auto-industry jobs, and local wage growth. Elevating El-Sayed will help down ballot Democrats to flip Congressional seats.

Maine: Exposing Susan Collins’ record on reproductive rights, corporate tax giveaways and enabling Trump’s bad policies to mobilize working families behind Troy Jackson .

Ohio: Running targeted digital campaigns for Sherrod Brown for Senate and Dr. Amy Acton for Governor, connecting Trump-era tariffs directly to Ohio manufacturing and agricultural losses.

North Carolina: Exposing corporate self-dealing and healthcare cuts to push our Senate candidate past GOP extremist opposition and put the legacy of Lindsey Graham to rest for good.

Georgia: Supporting Keisha Lance Bottoms for Governor to build a wall of protection with pro-democracy Governors, AGs, and Secretaries of State who will safeguard our elections and protect the vote in 2028. Plus, you’re helping Jon Ossoff keep his Senate seat blue and helping down ballot Democrats get over the finish line.

Example of some of the hundreds of ads we’re ready to deploy

Help Take Over Feeds in Critical States

Your support also amplifies GOTV efforts across swing statrs

We Need to Raise $100,000 in the Next 19 Days

Our last digital buy increased our reach by 148%, delivering over 15 million impressions to 9.8 million Americans. over the past two weeks.

Thank you. We couldn’t have done it without you.

Now, with Russian bots knocked offline, our impact per dollar will be even higher. Our three-person creative and digital ad team is on standby right now to scale up ad spends and push custom graphics based on what we raise in the next 24 to 48 hours.

$10 reaches 1000 key swing voters with fact-check graphics.

$25 delivers short-form video ads to 2500 disaffected voters in rural Michigan or Texas.

$50 powers geotargeted ad runs in high-priority Florida and Georgia districts, reaching 5000 voters.

$100 helps us lock down key digital ad slots for the final 19-day stretch, reaching 10,000 people

INVEST $10 IMMEDIATELY TO FLOOD THE FEEDS

INVEST $25 RIGHT NOW TO EXPOSE MAGA EXTREMISM & CORRUPTION

INVEST $50 TO POWER OUR GEOTARGETED CAMPAIGNS

INVEST $100 OR MORE TO MAXIMIZE OUR REACH IN THE FINAL 21 DAYS

Together, we can remind Americans that we can not afford one more day of Republican rule.

We have only 19 days left before the midterms. We have a rare, temporary advantage to control the online narrative, drive the conversation, and remind voters that we have the power to take our country back.

Together, we will send a clear message to MAGA extremists that their takeover is over. We will hold them accountable…and equally critical, to remind establishment Democrats that they must listen to their voters if they want to win and keep our nation intact.

Thank you for standing with us in this fight. Democracy is not a one-time investment; it takes relentless action.

Chip In Before the Bots Return

Onward,

Lincoln Square Digital Response Team