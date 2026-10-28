Miles Taylor on ‘CORRUPTIONLAND,’ his New Film on Trump | The Frank Figliuzzi Show

Miles Taylor and Frank Figliuzzi are birds of a feather as former leading officials in national security agencies. Taylor made headlines during the first Trump administration as an anonymous whistleblower.

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Now he’s just released a new documentary called CORRUPTIONLAND exposing the depth of wrongdoing in Trump’s government. He joins Frank to break down what inspired him to make the documentary and the lengths he took to film it.

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You can stream the documentary for free at CORRUPTIONLAND.org.