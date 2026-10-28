John Fugelsang: ‘America Is an Old Couch & Trump’s a Black Light’ | First Draft

The gaslighting from this administration has been nonstop since Donald Trump returned to office last January. And the exhaustion we all feel from having to battle it daily is by design, with Trump & Co. trying to distract from their Christian nationalist agenda and economic destruction. But we need to stay in the fight and find the joy leading up to next week’s election and beyond.

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John Fugelsang, SiriusXM Progress host, and author of Separation of Church and Hate, spoke with Susan J. Demas on First Draft about beating back Christian Nationalism and why joy and ridicule are the tools we must have when standing up to fascist movements.

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