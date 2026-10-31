Don’t Sleep on the South | That Trippi Show

In their last show before Election Day, Joe and Alex break it down - what’s going to happen on Tuesday? What’s the national environment pointing to? And what are polls still getting wrong?
Are we still headed towards a change wave? Any surprises Joe and Alex are watching as we careen towards Tuesday? Hint: Don’t sleep on the South, folks.
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