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Don’t Sleep on the South | That Trippi Show
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Don’t Sleep on the South | That Trippi Show

How are independents breaking just days before the election?
Joe Trippi's avatar
Alex Shashlo's avatar
Joe Trippi and Alex Shashlo
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In their last show before Election Day, Joe and Alex break it down - what’s going to happen on Tuesday? What’s the national environment pointing to? And what are polls still getting wrong?

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Are we still headed towards a change wave? Any surprises Joe and Alex are watching as we careen towards Tuesday? Hint: Don’t sleep on the South, folks.

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