Mother Jones Midterms Special: David Corn & Ari Berman Join It's the Democracy, Stupid

Between the Voting Rights Act being gutted and Russian interference, propaganda, and disinformation, American elections have faced increased challenges over the last decade.

Just before the midterms, Edwin Eisendrath is joined by two veteran Mother Jones journalists, National Voting Rights Correspondent Ari Berman and Washington Bureau Chief David Corn.

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First, Ari Berman discusses the continued right-wing attacks on voting since the Supreme Court neutered the Voting Rights Act. Their strategy to expand gerrymandering and erode civil rights, which Ari calls “deceive, disrupt, and deny,” is not dissimilar to the tactics deployed by Russia - so argues David Corn when discussing the last decade of elections and his new book, How Russia Won.

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