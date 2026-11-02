Wajahat Ali on Haley Stevens' Meltdown & Being Swatted by Laura Loomer | The Weekly Assignment

Election Day is looming. Haley Stevens over the weekend chose to unleash an October surprise on … herself?!? Despite previously pledging to support her Michigan primary opponent, Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed, Stevens instead publicly endorsed Republican candidate and MAGA darling Mike Rogers.

Wajahat Ali, writer for The Left Hook on Substack and contributor for The Guardian, joins Susan and Sam to discuss Stevens’s last-minute meltdown.

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Wajahat also gives his outlook on the election based on what he’s been seeing over the last few weeks, talks about where Democrats need to go if they take the House and the Senate, and talks about, for the first time, unhinged threats Laura Loomer made against him on the app formerly known as Twitter.

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