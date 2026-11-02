Righteous Christian Violence | Award-Winning Journalist Phil Williams Joins Unholy Ground

Phil Williams is the chief investigative reporter at WTVF NewsChannel 5 in Nashville, and he’s one of the most decorated local television reporters in the country. He has won five Peabody Awards. In 2025, he won the honor for Confronting Hate, his long-running series with photojournalist Bryan Staples on neo-Nazis and white Christian nationalists in Tennessee.

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Earlier this year, he paid to attend a white Christian nationalist conference in Franklin, Tennessee, and found a group of people desperate to find justification for violence.