LIVE from Kansas & Ohio | Election Night Tailgate with Susan Demas & Edwin Eisendrath

We all have Election Night jitters. So what better way to calm our nerves than talk with journalists on the ground in two pivotal states, Ohio and Kansas? And let’s not forget, neither of these states were considered to be in play a year ago. And now Democrats have real shots to flip U.S. Senate seats there.

Edwin Eisendrath and Susan J. Demas invited Ohio Capitol Journal Editor David DeWitt and Kansas Reflector Opinion Editor Clay Wirestone on for their Election Tailgate just hours before polls close.

Give to Lincoln Square

David said GOP gubernatorial nominee Vivek Ramaswamy’s ad featuring Amy Acton’s estranged mother has backfired. He added that Democratic former Sen. Sherrod Brown’s comeback bid against Sen. Jon Husted is being fueled by the price of gas and groceries and electricity costs driven up by data centers.

x

Share

Clay explained why Kansas could elect its first Democratic senator since 1932, pointing to the state’s moderate tradition, pastor Adam Hamilton’s strong campaign, and Roger Marshall’s disastrous one. But Republicans may have the edge in the governor’s race.

And tune in at 8 PM ET for our live Election Night Special!