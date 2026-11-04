MAGA WIPEOUT: Watch Lincoln Square’s Election Night Special

What a night! The Republican Party went down in flames and it couldn’t happen to a nicer party and a nicer president. People were, in a word, pissed. They were pissed about corruption. Tariffs. Gas prices. The Iran War. ICE. Inflation. You name it — Donald Trump has effed it up.

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And on Tuesday, America had its say. Voters roundly rejected MAGA. We have a Democratic Congress in 2027. Folks, we have Democratic U.S. senators in South Carolina, Texas, and Kansas. The blue wave in the House is looking like it will blow past Republicans’ 54-seat net win in 1994.

What a seismic shift.

To cover this historic night, Max Burns, Susan J. Demas, and Sam Osterhout anchored our coverage. And we had so many great guests joining us from Texas, Michigan, Florida, Georgia, and even Pakistan. You’ll want to hear insights from Bobby Jones, Lizz Winstead, Frank Figliuzzi, Tara Palmeri, Juliet Jeske, Nayyera Haq, Michelangelo Signorile, Joe Sudbay, Edwin Eisendrath, Pete Dominick, Peter Rothpletz, Dr. Rob Davidson, and more.

Give to Lincoln Square

Incredible things are happening. And we at Lincoln Square were so honored to share this night with you. We know that you’ve been showing up at No Kings rallies, knocking doors, getting your friends to the polls — doing the hard, real work to save our democracy. Thank you for all that you do.

Dozens of races still haven’t been called and we’re still on it. (Who needs sleep, anyway?) We’ll have continuing coverage of midterm results and, more importantly, what comes next. Thank you for tuning in and helping us build Lincoln Square into a trusted, progressive independent news network that will never bend the knee to Trump or the oligarchs.

We couldn’t do this without you.