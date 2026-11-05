Mary Trump on What Democrats Need to Do Now | Six Questions with Steven Beschloss

On Tuesday, Democrats delivered big wins up and down the ballot across America. Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist, founder of Mary Trump Media, and Donald Trump’s niece, returns to join Steven Beschloss and answer Six Questions about where the United States goes from here.

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Among the topics they discussed: what accountability looks like and who needs to lead Democrats into this new era (spoilers: Mary does NOT think it should be Hakeem Jeffries or Chuck Schumer), next steps in the allegations against Donald Trump, and the continued investigation into the Epstein files.