Democrats & the Future of Accountability | The Frank Figliuzzi Show with Liz Oyer, Former U.S. Pardon Attorney

Democrats notched massive wins on Election Night, claiming majorities in both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

As we look ahead to 2027, former U.S. Pardon Attorney Liz Oyer joins Frank Figliuzzi to talk about the potential for a wave of pardons from Donald Trump — and whether those pardons will fully protect his allies from investigation.

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They also discuss what powers Congress does and does not have to check the other two branches of government — and potentially curb Trump’s war powers.