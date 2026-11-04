Lincoln Square Media

Lincoln Square Media

Lincoln Square Media
Shows
Democrats & the Future of Accountability | The Frank Figliuzzi Show with Liz Oyer, Former U.S. Pardon Attorney
0:00
-47:31

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Lincoln Square Media

Democrats & the Future of Accountability | The Frank Figliuzzi Show with Liz Oyer, Former U.S. Pardon Attorney

Democrats just won control of Congress. What should they do with their power?
Frank Figliuzzi's avatar
Liz Oyer's avatar
Frank Figliuzzi and Liz Oyer
Paid

Democrats notched massive wins on Election Night, claiming majorities in both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

As we look ahead to 2027, former U.S. Pardon Attorney Liz Oyer joins Frank Figliuzzi to talk about the potential for a wave of pardons from Donald Trump — and whether those pardons will fully protect his allies from investigation.

Share

They also discuss what powers Congress does and does not have to check the other two branches of government — and potentially curb Trump’s war powers.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Lincoln Square Media to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture