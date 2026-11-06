MAGA Lost Big Time: We Break Down Why | Behind the Numbers with BSP Research’s Gary Segura, Ph.D & Joe Sudbay

Donald Trump won the 2024 election with a slim lead in the popular vote. But he declared it a landslide for the MAGA movement anyway. On Tuesday night, Americans from across the political spectrum spoke up and kicked MAGA to the curb over issues like health care, high prices, and ICE abuses.

Share

So what does this mean for the American electorate?

Dr. Gary Segura, Founding Partner and President of BSP Research, returns to go Behind the Numbers with Joe Sudbay on what drove people to polls and led to flips in surprising places this week.

Give to Lincoln Square