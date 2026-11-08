What the Midterms Mean for White Christian Nationalism | Unholy Ground

There is hope in the air as Democrats have taken control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, as well as winning local elections across the country. This week, Andra Watkins breaks down what a Democratic congressional majority does and does not guarantee, and what repudiation of white Christian nationalism looks like beyond the polls.

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In four words: We’re just getting started. The next two years will be a litmus test on how firm of a grip the white Christian nationalist movement has on the American consciousness.