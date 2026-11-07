A Generational Wipeout | That Trippi Show

Joe and Alex called it — the change wave hit, and it hit BIG — everywhere. Turns out America took Trump’s advice to “pretend I’m on the ballot” — and pretend they did.

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Up to 56 Senate seats, 250+ seats in the House, and flips everywhere — a wave of historic proportions. That 2024 polling freakout never materialized — why? What’s Alex’s advice for 2028? Stop sleeping on the South. Invest now. Not later.