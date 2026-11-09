The Epstein Files & the New Dem Congress | Ellie Leonard Joins The Frank Figliuzzi Show

After Donald Trump returned to the White House, voters who helped resurrect the MAGA movement were celebrating the potential release of the Epstein files. And the MAGA elite were throwing red meat to the base, with former Attorney General Pam Bondi and others doing political theater, showing off binders and claiming all files were on her desk.

Of course, after Epstein Transparency Act passed late 2025, those promises were broken, with only the Trump administration holding back millions of documents.

Now, with a Democrats winning the House and Senate, Epstein survivors could have another chance to expose the widespread abuse and corruption.

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Ellie Leonard, author of the The Panicked Writer on Substack, has been reporting on the documents while many outlets have moved on. She joins Frank Figliuzzi to lay out a roadmap of what happens now to shine a light on these heinous crimes.

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