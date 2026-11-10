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How White Christian Nationalism Pulls People In | History of the Present with Andra Watkins

Last week’s elections will not be the end of white Christian nationalism.
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Lincoln Square, Andra Watkins, and The Intellectualist

While the midterm elections delivered massive wins for Democrats across the country, Andra Watkins — a leading voice against the white Christian nationalist movement — argues that this election was a rejection of political corruption, not white Christian nationalism.

She joins Brian Daitzman, Editor-in-Chief of The Intellectualist, to give her perspective on the 2026 midterms and the transformation of the religious electorate over the last decade.

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Andra also dives into her own history growing up in a religious cult, and breaks down how people get into cults in the first place; after all, to understand how to get someone out of a cult, you first have to understand how they got into one.

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