How Latino Voters Fueled the 2026 Blue Wave | On the Line with Joan Esposito & Ray Suarez

In this episode of On The Line, host Joan Esposito was joined by veteran journalist and author Ray Suarez to analyze the sweeping 2026 midterm results. They discussed how economic issues and the backlash to Trump’s immigration policy turned Latino voters against Republicans and drove historic Democratic gains.

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Ray and Joan also examined the limits of MAGA’s political distractions, high inflation realities, and the challenges facing an incoming Democratic Congress. And they talked about the imperative for newly-elected lawmakers to demand accountability from the Trump administration and deliver tangible economic relief to voters.