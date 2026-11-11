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Follow the Money: Jeffrey Epstein, Jared Kushner, & the Middle East | The Frank Figliuzzi Show with Kait Justice
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Follow the Money: Jeffrey Epstein, Jared Kushner, & the Middle East | The Frank Figliuzzi Show with Kait Justice

Take a deep dive into the financial intersections of Jeffrey Epstein, Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Middle Eastern sovereign wealth.
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Frank Figliuzzi and Kait Justice
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Independent journalist and Downwind of Truth founder Kait Justice joins Frank Figliuzzi to analyze the hidden financial threads connecting Jeffrey Epstein’s network to modern Middle Eastern finance.

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Discussing Matthew Cole’s book, Princes and Thieves, they explore Epstein’s 2016 overtures to the Saudi Crown Prince on oil-backed currencies and alternatives to Western banking. Kait and Frank examine the striking parallels to allegations surrounding Jared Kushner’s access to substantial foreign accounts, off-book shadow diplomacy, and the broader implications for government accountability and intelligence.

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