Follow the Money: Jeffrey Epstein, Jared Kushner, & the Middle East | The Frank Figliuzzi Show with Kait Justice

Independent journalist and Downwind of Truth founder Kait Justice joins Frank Figliuzzi to analyze the hidden financial threads connecting Jeffrey Epstein’s network to modern Middle Eastern finance.

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Discussing Matthew Cole’s book, Princes and Thieves, they explore Epstein’s 2016 overtures to the Saudi Crown Prince on oil-backed currencies and alternatives to Western banking. Kait and Frank examine the striking parallels to allegations surrounding Jared Kushner’s access to substantial foreign accounts, off-book shadow diplomacy, and the broader implications for government accountability and intelligence.