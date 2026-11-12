Who’s In the ‘Sanity Caucus’? | Two Joes with Joe Trippi and Joe Klein

In this episode of Two Joes, veteran Democratic strategist Joe Trippi and celebrated journalist Joe Klein unpacked the stunning results of the 2026 midterm elections. The blue wave was driven by economic anxiety, voter backlash against Trump’s overreach, and the success of pragmatic candidates they dubbed the “sanity caucus.”

Trippi and Klein also examined historic Democratic pickups across the Deep South —including a landmark Senate win in Mississippi — the shifting electoral geography and the growing challenges facing a fractured Republican Party as both sides look ahead to the 2028 presidential cycle.

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