Give Voters a Reason to Vote FOR You | Behind The Numbers with Joe Sudbay & Tory Gavito

Since Nov. 3, there’s been no shortage of analysis about what the recent sweep of Democratic victories says about the American electorate. Tory Gavito of Way To Win joins Joe Sudbay to go Behind the Numbers and take a deeper look at the races that were won.

Tory’s big takeaways from this election cycle are that Democratic candidates gave voters a reason to vote by mail or head to the polls — as opposed to boilerplate “vote in 2026” messaging. And she argues that the personalities and policies of individual candidates made a larger impact than the Democratic Party brand as a whole.

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