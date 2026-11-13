Lincoln Square Media

Lincoln Square Media

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/

Give Voters a Reason to Vote FOR You | Behind The Numbers with Joe Sudbay & Tory Gavito

A look at big wins in Texas and beyond.
Lincoln Square's avatar
Joe Sudbay's avatar
Tory Gavito's avatar
Lincoln Square, Joe Sudbay, and Tory Gavito

Since Nov. 3, there’s been no shortage of analysis about what the recent sweep of Democratic victories says about the American electorate. Tory Gavito of Way To Win joins Joe Sudbay to go Behind the Numbers and take a deeper look at the races that were won.

Tory’s big takeaways from this election cycle are that Democratic candidates gave voters a reason to vote by mail or head to the polls — as opposed to boilerplate “vote in 2026” messaging. And she argues that the personalities and policies of individual candidates made a larger impact than the Democratic Party brand as a whole.

Share

Articles

Big Tech Is Silencing the Facts. We’re Fighting Back.

Lincoln Square and Velda
·
Oct 22
Big Tech Is Silencing the Facts. We’re Fighting Back.

Dear Lincoln Loyal,

Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.