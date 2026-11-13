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Reproductive Rights Gets Midterm Wins | It's the End! ... of the Week

Abortion access wasn't front and center this election. But it was still a winning issue in several states.
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Lincoln Square, Max Burns, and Dr. Regina Davis Moss

Reproductive rights has been a top election issue since Roe v. Wade was overturned. But this year, it was overshadowed by a number of other issues like corruption and affordability. But just because reproductive access flew under the radar doesn’t mean it didn’t get wins in states across the country.

Dr. Regina Davis Moss, President and CEO of In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda, and Lupe M. Rodríguez, Executive Director of the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice, join for Max Burns for a special edition of It’s The End! ... of the Week. They focus on the wins for reproductive justice and the wins for woman of color across the country this midterm cycle.

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