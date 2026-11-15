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The Past, Present, & Future of Latino Voters | History of the Present with Ray Suarez

Donald Trump made major gains with Latino voters in 2024. But they swung hard for Democrats on Nov. 3 — here’s why.
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Lincoln Square, The Intellectualist, and Ray Suarez

Ray Suarez, an award-winning journalist and author, joined Brian Daitzman to discuss the evolution of Latino-American identity, and how Trump’s immigration policy has impacted these voters.

They also talk about the ways the GOP misjudged Latino voters and took them for granted, the inhumanity of Trump’s immigration enforcement, why Trump loves Vladimir Putin and other “strongmen” so much, how Trump has impacted America’s relationship with Latin American nations, and what Democrats need to do with their majority mandate heading into 2027.

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