You’d be forgiven for not remembering the last time you saw a speech or a media hit by Sen. Elizabeth Warren. The first half of the second Trump administration had Democrats on their heels, recoiling from the regime’s muzzle velocity of terribleness, resigned to making statements from the shadows.

But all that has changed. American voters are hungry for fairness and accountability, and nervous that the new majority in the House and Senate will not have what it takes to both write effective legislation that reins in the administration and get to the bottom of Trump & Co’s criminality. Elizabeth Warren is wasting no time, and it’s already having an impact.

But she’s not just taking on the administration. A group of progressives calling themselves Liz Warren Dems are taking aim at other Democrats. Specifically, they are pushing back against Congresswoman and ex-JPMorgan exec Melissa Bean, who is looking for a seat on the House Financial Services Committee.

Bean has been called the living embodiment of the revolving door by progressives. But how could a new Congresswoman embody the revolving door, you ask? Well …she’s also a former Congresswoman from Illinois. She held the same seat from 2005 to 2011, and clashed with fellow Dems over portions of Dodd-Frank (but eventually voted in favor of passage). Upon leaving the seat in 2011, she went to work for JPMorgan and held other jobs in finance.

In 2010, David Corn wrote in Mother Jones that she was considered Wall Street’s favorite Dem. This might not be the most vicious internecine battle between Democrats, but it’s a sign that progressives are being proactive and pushing forward with some energy.

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Trump Is Scared of Liz …

Speaking of being proactive, Trump’s Justice Department has already preemptively warned Warren that they’ve got their eye on her activities. They let her know that she could face significant legal consequences if she doesn’t preserve documents pertaining to her investigations of Trump.

Elizabeth Warren doesn’t seem like the type who would destroy documents, if we’re being honest, especially when they document Trump’s wrongdoing.

This feels like a shot across the bow. If they think Liz is scared, they don’t know Liz.

… But Is Willing to Work With Her?

Just to make things extra confusing, Trump’s not only threatening Warren with investigations, he’s threatening her with collaboration.

Americans’ credit card debt hit record highs, rising some $22 billion last quarter — around $52 billion more than a year ago. Meanwhile, almost 7% of balances are 90+ days late, and Americans have paid $134.5 billion MORE in interest since Trump’s inauguration than they would if interest rates had been capped at 10%, which is what Warren is proposing, and what Trump hints at being willing to entertain.

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The Fight Has Begun, Leaders Emerge

The Big News today is that the Democrats are coming out swinging — at least some of them — and there is every reason to believe that they can, in fact, walk and chew gum at the same time. Elizabeth Warren has been whistling the same tune for years. But now there are more people listening.