Frank Figliuzzi is joined by legal analyst and former prosecutor Glenn Kirshner to dive deep into Trump’s mounting legal and political battles. They start with the Supreme Court's rejection of Trump's DEI funding restrictions and move on to explosive allegations of insider trading surrounding Trump's Nvidia stock holdings. Frank and Glenn stress the necessity of aggressive congressional oversight moving forward.

Glenn also shares a firsthand account of dramatic federal courtroom hearings on the Trump administration’s unauthorized closure of a historic D.C. public golf course, emphasizing the critical importance of judicial accountability, the rule of law, and institutional checks on executive overreach.

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