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FAA Fails Under Trump AGAIN | The Weekly Assignment with SiriusXM's Michelangelo Signorile

As the Republican Party loses power, Democrats need to wield theirs.
Michelangelo Signorile's avatar
Sean Bertollo's avatar
Sam Osterhout's avatar
Michelangelo Signorile, Sean Bertollo, and Sam Osterhout

On Friday afternoon, the FAA issued a sudden nationwide ground stop of all flights. As a journalist and media commentator who has covered Trump through both terms, Michelangelo Signorile joins Sam Osterhout and Sean Bertollo to discuss how the FAA outage shows how the Trump administration and Republican Party continue to lose credibility with Americans, including their own base.

Michelangelo also talks about how Democrats and the mainstream media need to explain why the Nvidia scandal matters to everyday people, the latest on Chris Van Hollen’s growing Senate leadership challenge to Chuck Schumer, and how Democrats can avoid blowing the goodwill they gained on election night (for real).

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