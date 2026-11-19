Tim Whitaker and April Ajoy are back and they have a searing critique of conservative Christian commentators condemning the new release of the video game, Grand Theft Auto 6.

Tim and April argue that labeling GTA 6 players as "lukewarm Christians" reflects selective moral outrage, contrasting Christian Nationalists’ outrage over fictional video game violence with their unwavering support for Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s brutal military strikes, and ICE’s violent tactics.

They note that far-right Christian critics frequently overlook real-world harm and biblical violence while focusing on pop culture, before previewing an upcoming deep dive into the "Christ is King: America After Trump" Christian nationalist event.

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