In this episode of Big News, Max Burns examines the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act (CORCA), bipartisan legislation aimed at addressing interstate retail theft that’s drawn sharp criticism from civil liberties organizations including the ACLU.

Max outlines how the bill would establish a new Department of Homeland Security intelligence center led by an ICE-appointed director to coordinate data collection with private retailers. Talk about a red flag.

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He also breaks down concerns over Fourth Amendment privacy protections, federal grant conditions for local communities, retail industry lobbying, and why several Democratic senators continue to co-sponsor the bill ahead of the new congressional term.

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