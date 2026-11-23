The tech world woke up with the wild announcement that Nvidia is reinstating Jensen Huang as President and Chief Executive Officer after he’d resigned earlier this month following allegations of a honeypot scandal and several other affairs. And while Wall Street — and Donald Trump — are celebrating the news, Democrats in Washington are raising more red flags over national security concerns.

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Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.) sits on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, as well as the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation. She discussed what the new Democratic Congress can do to rein in corruption on this edition of The Frank Figliuzzi Show.

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