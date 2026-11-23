Susan Demas is back hosting The Weekly Assignment with Sam Osterhout, and this week they’re joined by Nick Penniman of Issue One to discuss the nonprofit’s new “Reset America” campaign.

Nick breaks down the campaign’s three-point plan and building bipartisan support for:

Resetting corruption

Strengthening checks and balances

Regulating the information environment

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He also discusses how failures of past Democratic administrations to address corruption paved the way for figures like Donald Trump to take power.

And with even more travel outages before Thanksgiving, here’s our Weekly Assignment: