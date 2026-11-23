In an extraordinary corporate and geopolitical reversal, Nvidia’s board of directors voted unanimously on Monday, November 23, 2026, to reinstate co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive officer, president, and board member—just 11 days after he resigned in disgrace over an affair with a suspected Chinese intelligence operative and two subordinate emp…
The NVIDIA Chip Spy Scandal Explained (and Why It Matters)
From a secret affair with a suspected Chinese spy to a White House-backed comeback—here’s the full breakdown.
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