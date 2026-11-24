In this episode of Anchor Watch, retired Navy Commander Bobby Jones speaks with fellow veteran North Carolina Congressman-elect Richard Ojeda about his upset victory and priorities in the incoming Democratic Congress.

Ojeda reflects on a 22-month grassroots campaign built around constituent accessibility and community service, as well as the personal loss of his father shortly after election night.

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Looking ahead to Washington, he discusses why he wants to serve on the House Armed Services, Veterans Affairs, and Transportation and Infrastructure committees. Ojeda talks about what Dems can do about affordability, tax relief, and campaign finance reform. And the veterans give their insight about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, military deployments around Fort Bragg, and executive ethics.

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