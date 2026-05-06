What Is America Today? | Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones

Bobby has seen a lot, he’s done a lot, and he’s served our country to a degree that most of us will never fully understand as a retired Navy Commander.

And tonight, he couldn’t hold it anymore.

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It’s a wonder he was able to keep his cool this long. Trump’s grift and narcissism and dementia are testing the resolve of the world — and on the front lines: our armed services.

This Anchor Watch is a very special episode: it touched on uncomfortable but necessary topics if we’re ever to hope to live in a better world.