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What Is America Today? | Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones

Iran is the tip of the iceberg. What does it actually mean to be an American?
Bobby Jones's avatar
Sam Osterhout's avatar
Bobby Jones and Sam Osterhout
May 06, 2026
∙ Paid

Bobby has seen a lot, he’s done a lot, and he’s served our country to a degree that most of us will never fully understand as a retired Navy Commander.

And tonight, he couldn’t hold it anymore.

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It’s a wonder he was able to keep his cool this long. Trump’s grift and narcissism and dementia are testing the resolve of the world — and on the front lines: our armed services.

This Anchor Watch is a very special episode: it touched on uncomfortable but necessary topics if we’re ever to hope to live in a better world.

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