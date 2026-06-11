Turning Point Declares War on Feminism at Women's Summit | The Tim & April Show

Last weekend, Turning Point USA hosted its annual Women’s Leadership Summit, which seems like a complete oxymoron when you think about some of the rhetoric about women the group’s late co-founder, Charlie Kirk, used to express to his audience.

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Tim Whitaker and April Ajoy jump into some of the highlights from this weekend’s event helmed by Erika Kirk on the latest edition of The Tim & April Show. And as they play through some of these speeches, you get a real sense of how TPUSA and its allies propagandize women against feminism with their selective understanding of Biblical stories and verses. It really is a bankrupt theology, as Whitaker notes.