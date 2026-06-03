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Trump’s Meldowns on Iran & Netanyahu | The Strategy Session with Rick Wilson & New Lincoln Project Senior Advisor Matthew Dowd

Trump's "f*cking crazy" phone call plus a look at key primaries in California, Iowa, and more.
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Matthew Dowd and Rick Wilson
Jun 03, 2026
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Rick Wilson welcomed special guest and newly-named Lincoln Project Senior Advisor Matthew Dowd to The Strategy Session on Tuesday to talk shop.

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And there was plenty of shop to talk. In the same short span of time, Trump claimed to get bored of the war in Iran and called Bibi Netanyahu “fucking crazy,” according to news reports. And he halted his historically corrupt slush fund for terrorists due to pressure from, well, everyone.

In other words: just another Tuesday.

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Matthew Dowd offers the kind of perspective you get from years of experience and deep political expertise working on campaigns for George W. Bush and many others. With Rick, it’s like a master class.

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