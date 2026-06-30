Trump's Great American State Fair Fail | The Weekly Assignment with Historian Kenneth C. Davis

While America’s 250th anniversary celebration begins with a lukewarm reception and sparse attendance at Trump’s Great American State Fair, we ask on The Weekly Assignment: How should our nation should commemorate its history?

Join Susan J. Demas and Sam Osterhout as they examine the lack of nuance in America’s retelling of it’s past alongside special guest Kenneth C. Davis, acclaimed historian and author of Don’t Know Much About History and many other books.

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Davis explores the nation’s contradictions, the political debates that shaped its founding, and the enduring ideals of equality, liberty, and democracy.

Together, they discuss why confronting both the triumphs and failures of American history is essential to preserving an informed and resilient democracy.

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