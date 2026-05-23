Trump's $$$ Fund Paying Out Insurrection, Inc. | It's The End! ... of the Week with Max Burns & Veteran White House Reporter Brian Karem

This week, Donald Trump and his Justice Department announced a $1.776 billion settlement with Donald Trump, after the President pulled his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS. The $1.776 billion payout will go to people who were once victims of weaponization of the Biden administration — likely meaning Trump’s cronies and assorted insurrectionists can qualify.

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It’s something so corrupt, even some Republicans in Congress are, well, concerned.

Max Burns and Brian Karem, two writers who were actually victims of Trump’s weaponization of the government, wonder when they’ll see their paydays, as their First Amendment Rights have been threatened by the White House in the past (although not the Biden White House).

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