Trump Backs Paxton over Cornyn in Texas & Nightmare Scenarios in Michigan's Midterms | Strategy Session

On a special edition of Strategy Session, the Michiganders take the stage. Susan J. Demas, who’s covered Michigan politics for over 20 years, welcomes Jeff Timmer, Senior Advisor with the Lincoln Project, and Democratic strategist Joe DiSano to shed some light on how the midterms are shaping up in battleground Michigan.

Share

But first, nearly 80 days after the Texas U.S. Senate primary with runoffs on the horizon, Donald Trump finally made an endorsement in the Republican contest between disgraced Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and incumbent Senator John Cornyn.

And if you thought he would pick the least corrupt among them, then sorry, you’re wrong.

So where do things stand in the Michigan gubernatorial and Senate races? These insiders are here to tell you what could stop the blue wave from cresting in the Mitten State.

Give to Lincoln Square

Check out this special Michigan edition of Strategy Session, with Susan J. Demas, Lincoln Project’s Jeff Timmer, and strategist Joe DiSano here on Lincoln Square.