The Midterms: Colorado Gets Competitive | Two Joes Podcast with Congressional Candidate Shannon Bird

Democratic strategist Joe Trippi and celebrated political author Joe Klein are joined by Shannon Bird, a Colorado state House member who’s running for Congress in the 8th Congressional District.

Before Shannon even gets to think about flipping her district blue against first-term Republican U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans, she has to win one of the most competitive congressional primaries in the country.

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Is the primary sapping resources Shannon needs to compete in November, or just the experience her team needs to be battle-tested? Tune into Two Joes Podcast to find out!