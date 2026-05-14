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The Midterms: Colorado Gets Competitive | Two Joes Podcast with Congressional Candidate Shannon Bird

The Joes dig into a must-flip seat for Democrats and the latest dismal inflation report.
Joe Trippi's avatar
Joe Klein's avatar
Joe Trippi and Joe Klein
May 14, 2026

Democratic strategist Joe Trippi and celebrated political author Joe Klein are joined by Shannon Bird, a Colorado state House member who’s running for Congress in the 8th Congressional District.

Before Shannon even gets to think about flipping her district blue against first-term Republican U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans, she has to win one of the most competitive congressional primaries in the country.

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Is the primary sapping resources Shannon needs to compete in November, or just the experience her team needs to be battle-tested? Tune into Two Joes Podcast to find out!

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