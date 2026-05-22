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The GOP's Extremism, Explained | Talking Feds' Harry Litman & Stuart Stevens LIVE

Thomas Massie is one of the most conservative members of Congress. But he lost his GOP primary anyway — because he bucked Trump.
Harry Litman's avatar
Stuart Stevens's avatar
Harry Litman and Stuart Stevens
May 22, 2026

Harry Litman welcomed Lincoln Square's Stuart Stevens on Talking Feds to talk through the extremist movement that has become the Republican Party. After a wildly expensive race in Kentucky, Thomas Massie lost to a Trump-approved candidate. But it’s worth mentioning that, while Massie certainly made moral choices regarding the Epstein files, he was still a far-right figure, voting with Trump much of the time.

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But it wasn’t enough.

Absolute fealty is the only option for Republicans, who are consequently facing a blue tidal wave in November.

Watch Harry and Stuart get into the weeds on the breakdown of the GOP and offer up some predictions. Tune in!

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