The GOP's Extremism, Explained | Talking Feds' Harry Litman & Stuart Stevens LIVE

Harry Litman welcomed Lincoln Square's Stuart Stevens on Talking Feds to talk through the extremist movement that has become the Republican Party. After a wildly expensive race in Kentucky, Thomas Massie lost to a Trump-approved candidate. But it’s worth mentioning that, while Massie certainly made moral choices regarding the Epstein files, he was still a far-right figure, voting with Trump much of the time.
But it wasn’t enough.
Absolute fealty is the only option for Republicans, who are consequently facing a blue tidal wave in November.
Watch Harry and Stuart get into the weeds on the breakdown of the GOP and offer up some predictions. Tune in!