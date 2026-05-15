The Fight Against White Supremacy Is Not a Spectator Sport | The Revolution with Michael Fanone, Maya May & Black Voters Matter's LaTosha Brown

Democracy does not survive through silence. It must be defended by all of us, by calling racism out, by demanding accountability, by not accepting Trump calling those who stand next to you or anyone dumb, and by setting the record straight on elected officials hiding behind gerrymandered districts.

Michael and Maya get motivated for action with Black Voters Matter Co-Founder LaTosha on what this fight means for every single one of us in this moment. Ultimately, they’re unraveling the process of fairness — fairness for all of us. This episode centers on the connection between democracy and the fight against white supremacy.

They reject the white Christian nationalism that the Klu Klux Klan used to justify control and racism and the cross to terrorize. Instead, faith should protect humanity, freedom, and choice. Maya highlights the passage: “Blessed be my God, who teaches my hands how to war and my fingers how to fight.” And LaTosha explains how the fist represents collective power: the fingers represent the individual actions that make that collective power real.

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White nationalism has moved into government and cannot be treated as just another political opinion. While there’s room for different people and different beliefs, but there isn’t for ideologies that claim some people are less human than others. That’s why accountability is crucial and matters, and being a spectator is not an option.

People who believe in justice should not spend all their energy reacting to hate. Instead, they need to crowd the room, take up the oxygen, and amplify the voices, building something better. Democracy is something people have to practice, protect, and participate in — all of us.

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