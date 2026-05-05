The Courts Just Went after Medication Abortion. Birth Control Is Next. | Unholy Ground

In a quiet announcement, the Environmental Protection Agency said that it’s planning to test our water supply for hormones. At first blush, this seems like another MAHA culture war battle. Hormones (and vaccines, and red dye) = BAD!

But you might be surprised to learn that they are only testing for hormones that are found in oral contraceptives for women. In other words, they’re not worried about testosterone in our water supply; only hormones that women need.

As Andra Watkins has shouted from the mountaintops for years, this isn’t just a move to Make America Healthy Again, it’s a white Christian nationalist move to 1. punish women, and 2. ban birth control.

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Plus, a federal appeals court ordered a halt to access-by-mail of Mifepristone, the so-called “morning-after pill.” It’s a move that this show has been anticipating for months, and just an early salvo in the broader war against birth control.