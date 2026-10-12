If you’ve watched Unholy Ground, you may know about the Comstock Act. But a lot of Americans don’t know about this obscure 19th century law and how white Christian Nationalists want to use it to ban abortion and birth control.
Sex, the Comstock Act, & Your Vanishing Rights | Unholy Ground
How Republicans want to use a 19th century law to take away women’s rights.
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Lincoln Square offers a full lineup of must-watch shows: • Strategy Session with Rick Wilson, Joe Trippi, and Stuart Stevens • Enemies List with Rick Wilson • Punching Up with Maya May • Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones • That Trippi Show • Behind the Numbers with Rick & Andrew Wilson • First Draft with Susan J. DemasLincoln Square offers a full lineup of must-watch shows: • Strategy Session with Rick Wilson, Joe Trippi, and Stuart Stevens • Enemies List with Rick Wilson • Punching Up with Maya May • Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones • That Trippi Show • Behind the Numbers with Rick & Andrew Wilson • First Draft with Susan J. Demas
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