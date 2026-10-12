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Sex, the Comstock Act, & Your Vanishing Rights | Unholy Ground
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Sex, the Comstock Act, & Your Vanishing Rights | Unholy Ground

How Republicans want to use a 19th century law to take away women’s rights.
Andra Watkins's avatar
Sam Osterhout's avatar
Andra Watkins and Sam Osterhout
∙ Paid

If you’ve watched Unholy Ground, you may know about the Comstock Act. But a lot of Americans don’t know about this obscure 19th century law and how white Christian Nationalists want to use it to ban abortion and birth control.

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