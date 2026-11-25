Tomorrow, families will gather around the dinner table to eat turkey and give thanks. But how can you best to prepare for your MAGA relatives in the wake of the blue tsunami and take on those crazy aunts and uncles with a little levity?

Pete Dominick, comedian and host of Stand Up! with Pete Dominick, joins Frank Figliuzzi to help break down some of the craziest stories of this week, including Jensen Huang’s reinstatement at Nvidia, the rash of tech outages across the country, and most importantly, why do we need those enormous Christmas inflatables?