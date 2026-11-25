The blue tsunami earlier this month was an historic victory for Democrats up and down the ballot. And sure, the Democrats have big margins in the next Congress. However, they still have an enormous hurdle in getting things done with Donald Trump still in the Oval Office boasting about his veto power.

So where can we get some real change when it comes to bringing costs down and getting relief for working Americans? Look no further than the statehouses and governorships that have turned blue this past midterm cycle. They can enact some real reforms.

Carolyn Fiddler, who writes This Week In Statehouse Action on Substack, joins Susan J. Demas to highlight the ways statehouses will help shape the future in 2027.

Share